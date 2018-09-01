Tricia’s horoscope predictions – Your stars for September 2018

An insight to your month ahead from Starsite and Tricia’s horoscope predictions! See what is in store for you and your stars…

Aries

Your communication skills are improving even though you may be occasionally lost for the right words, and by the end of the month walking your talk with your partner helps overcome any misunderstandings that have begun to arise. Get ready for improved team work that helps you gain a few top marks to be proud of after 12th.

Taurus

Sharing gossip with old friends keeps you busy and enjoying time with loved ones after 10th combines to create a serene time in relationship trends that nourishes your wellbeing for the month ahead.

The really good news is that once Saturn finally turns direct this month good luck trends arise with fewer hurdles standing in the way of realising your hopes and dreams for the future.

Gemini

An extra eventful month ahead as you finish off a personal project or put it on hold then turn attention to domestic issues which see you juggling career trends in sometimes a muddled way.

After 23rd spare time and enjoying yourself takes priority as you plan for adventures and events to share with youngsters and friends to help recharge your run down batteries.

Cancer

Finances are difficult to control along with your tongue as you try to squirm your way out of some tricky situations when the money doesn’t go as far as family needs demand.

Avoid overstating your case and keep it simple that way you will sustain self-respect and that of others. After 10th romance beckons to keep you sweet.

Leo

Fate and fortune are giving you a run for your money as well as keeping you on the ball. You might start one thing but fate puts a spanner in the works so ensure you have a plan ‘b’ or even ‘z’ when things work out differently to what you projected.

Taking the path of least resistance might serve needs best or at least try not to initiate too many changes as fate takes its course.

Virgo

Health should be good in time for birthday celebrations and you can look forward to sharing hopes and dreams with friends who turn up to help you party.

Make the most of a trend for enjoying a few outings to new and exciting places with neighbours and loved ones. Book a coach trip or take up a new spare time pursuit to expand enjoyment of life and the universe.

Libra

Finances should enjoy an upward trend in September as you seem to be purchasing a few luxury items including funding a party with gourmet food on your table.

A fortunate time in family circles where peace and harmony prevail and for once you seem able to say exactly the right thing to promote a serene atmosphere for all to enjoy. Loving words attract a joyful response.

Scorpio

Changes at work see you start a new routine and if you act skilfully to join new networks and groups you can soon talk your way into a key position which holds many benefits. Certainly career trends have been full of unexpected ups and downs but if you make the right moves and network well you could take on a lead role by mid-month ensuring your schemes pay off. Venus helps you present a smooth image many find appealing.

Sagittarius

Overseas connections and night life hold the best trends for expanding your outlets and horizons at the moment. Yes you are surprising everyone with your reclusive streak but perhaps time alone or on retreat is helping you have adventures in ways you can mine deeper aspects of yourself. Your convictions and core beliefs are being tested and challenged as you experiment with unorthodox ideas to see what works best for you.

Capricorn

Even young goats feel old and are being confronted with issues of mortality at the moment as Saturn forces a more cautious approach to life, love and the universe.

Your talent is for constructive approaches but is Botox, a face lift or new set of teeth really going to ward off the grand reaper? Make hay while the sun shines and shouldn’t you leave plastic surgery for dolls and dupes?

Aquarius

Detachment could be your key word and modus operandi and do you often feel invisible as others go about their daily routine? Relationships are so full twists and turns it could be better to stand back and allow matters to run their course rather than step in when you know so little about what is driving the engine of change. After 23rd brings better luck for discussing important plans meanwhile expect serene outcomes at work.

Pisces

Life should be a bowl of cherries for most of you with dreams coming true and good luck supporting the fruition of so much of your efforts. If I didn’t tell you earlier then I will say so now you have a little guardian angel standing on your shoulder. Even clouds for some of you have silver linings shining through, so thank your lucky stars for all the good and positive things around you in the month ahead, your faith will be restored.