A letter from Adrian Martin – August issue

I have found the current issue (Mature Times – Issue No. 312) a very interesting read and I have written to my MP about the Community Transport issue on page 4. I also entirely agree with the absurdity of our Government taking a long holiday in the run-up to BREXIT negotiations which will culminate in our departure from the EU in a matter of months.

The article about the Handwritten Letter Appreciation Society certainly made me think. I purchased my first typewriter at about age 14, when my handwriting was already difficult for others to read and, since then, I have moved on to computers and email. I do send out the occasional letter to close friends but not in handwriting. I don’t think anyone is going to “value the beauty of [my] handwriting” any time soon!

Thanks for your interesting publication.

Adrian Martin, Birmingham