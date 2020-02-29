A letter from Mr I. Brown – Social care crisis

I am writing to raise some points on Social Care. As a nurse who trained in the 1980s it was clear to me then that there was a social care crisis looming. Complete denial was shown by the Thatcher regime which set about taking a wrecking ball to the Welfare State just when it was going to be needed most.

Social care, to be effective, now needs to be state run and tax funded and needs to be built into society going forward whilst ageism has to be outlawed. Most important of all there has to be an acknowledgment of the disasters of the past so that society can reconcile why it is in its current crisis.

Mr I. Brown, Feltham