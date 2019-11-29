A letter from Mr A. Rimington – Social Care Crisis

With regard to the article The Social Care Crisis Goes On one aspect not mentioned was that of labour i.e the people who provide the Social Care.

There is a stigma to working in the industry which started in the 1980s. The job of choice for relatively un-skilled labour is shop work as opposed to carers. The industry has a reputation for low pay, low status and pressured work.

Clearly money needs to be found for social care and when it has been achieved, the status, pay and conditions of workers needs to be addressed.

Mr A. Rimington, Chesterfield