A letter from Mr T. Warner – Pensions

I am 63 year’s old and had been looking after my WWII veteran parent’s for a number of years who both died just a few year’s ago. Now I am looking for work signing on the doll every two week’s only to retire at 66 which used to be 65 now it is going to be put up to 67 what next 68 ,69 70 and so on!

I would like to retire now considering as we are told robot’s will be taking over many a job, so why is the state pension retirement age for women and men being put up?

The Back to 60 ladies group are trying to get the state pension retirement age for ladies to 60 there should be a Back to 60 group for ladies and men together. Retirement state pension age should be the same for women and men.

Mr T. Warner, London