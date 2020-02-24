A letter from Mike Dehaan – Old Age

Surely we are demanding too much from our Government. Years ago our kids were our responsibility and in our old age we were their responsibility. Now we find every reason to pass the buck. Why should we not pay for: The freedom pass at least £50 per year, over 65 disabled badge, Dial-A-Ride-£10 per trip minimum, or use subsidised taxi, full TV licence, heating allowance etc?

The War time spirit should be re-installed in all of us and those really in need catered for by the local community.

Mike Dehaan, London