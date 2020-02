I must put pen to paper to say many thanks for printing the article about Hotpoint machines. I’d been putting it off and off for some weeks as my machine is Hotpoint but I’d no idea how to get in touch with them and it was such a great help that you printed the phone number. I rang it that day and actually got through to a real person and not a machine. The operator put my mind at ease as it seems that my machine is not on the list.

Mrs D. Walton, Rossendale