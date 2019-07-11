A letter from Sharon Mawson – Digital divide

I was interested to read your digital divide article about the continued penetration of the internet in our lives. As you say sadly it is likely that the people that continue to resist the internet will get left behind. However, I wanted to give those people reassurance that sometimes digital does not dominate.

I work for a company that conducts regular research into the insurance industry and how customers can get the best deals for their car and home insurance policies. Our studies show that customers who phone insurers almost always get a cheaper deal than those relying on price comparison sites – after all you can’t negotiate with an algorithm! So let’s go old school and pick up the phone!

Sharon Mawson, by e-mail