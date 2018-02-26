A letter from Helen Cooper – Nursery Rhymes

I was interested to read your article Twinkle, twinkle, nursery rhyme, do you know you’re out of time?

I have four grandchildren, currently aged 2,3, 4 and 5, and all of them enjoy nursery rhymes. Two of them live in Glasgow, where Bookbugs is a feature at their local library and uses nursery rhymes to engage toddlers in words and stories. The other two live in Birmingham where Rhythm Time is offered at their local libraries and is much the same.

They all know all the rhymes in your top ten and many more besides. In addition to the traditional rhymes I have enjoyed learning new ones from my grandchildren. When I was a child in the 1950s we sang the theme tunes to television programmes in the playground as we re-enacted The Lone Ranger and Popeye. Long live nursery rhymes old and new!

Helen Cooper, Poole