Letters from Fred Foster and Lynda Corre – Nursery Rhymes

I think that it is very sad that nursery rhymes are becoming less important to little children.

Nursery rhymes are educational in that they teach the child to learn the words and pattern and they gradually remember more of the words.

For a great silly laugh, and a cuddle, grand-parents should try getting the words of a well known nursery rhyme wrong, and see the fun it creates.

Fred Foster, Coventry

Nursery Rhymes are the cornerstone of childhood, all my grandchildren have enjoyed and recited nursery rhymes. They are educational in the sense that you have repetition which increases their memory skills. They are short verses to remember and they are fun – I have recited ‘Round and Round the Garden’ with all my grandchildren from a few months old, and even as they grow older they still love this rhyme.

Fun times have been had singing ‘If you’re happy and you know it’, I have even encouraged them to make up their own verses.

Please don’t let nursery rhymes die. They are important for small children and for grandparents alike.

Lynda Corre