A letter from Jan Smith – Loneliness

I regularly pick up a copy of Mature Times from my local library. I was very interested to read the Editor’s article on ‘Loneliness’.

My son, Alex Smith created and is Chief Executive of 3 charities – North London Cares, South London Cares and recently, Manchester Cares. The aim is to develop social clubs, of which there are many, varying from film clubs, men’s cookery clubs, music and dance afternoons, games clubs, technology workshops, yoga – they go on. Also they run ‘Love your neighbour’ programmes, matching young people with often elderly, lonely, more senior people.

All the volunteers who run the clubs and attend are young professionals who may also be new to the city or just lonely themselves. Fundraising is ongoing and the work and satisfaction gleaned by all is amazing.

Jan Smith