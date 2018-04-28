A letter from K. McMahon – Loneliness

The silent taboo of an increasingly lonely generation. I wish to add my pennies worth. Experience of growing older is priceless – I consider my move – to live near family – to be a factor in combatting loneliness – but not everyone has family – and not everyone can do what the NHS advises – to live near family or as near as possible.

The first time I joined the social activities near where I used to live, I was amazed at all that is on offer to the senior residents, from the 4 times a year assembly held in the Civic Centre, to the tea dances, reduced parking charges as well as the frozen council tax and many more. The most outstanding of all is the charity Safe Start Foundation. It provides integration and supports social and leisure activities for all ages, including the over 55s. These include housing, job opportunities for the younger generation and also opportunities to combat loneliness in the older, senior generation.

I miss the Safe Start Foundation since moving away and wish that a model of it could be replicated around the country, it promotes friendship, activities, subsidised lunches, bingo, chair exercises, zumba, meditation, music and movement and dance.

Technology is not what we need, it’s human relationships, based on human contact, one heart and one mind together.

K. McMahon, Paignton