A letter from Gillian Tesseyman – Charity shops

Is it just me, or have our high street charity shops become much more expensive, for what, at the end of the day, are second hand goods which some person does not want. I cannot resist a charity shop for browsing in the hope of finding a bargain, but when I see dresses on sale for £10 or jeans for £8, I know I can buy new for the same price or very little more, in an online sale.

Some of the charity shops in our area have had a facelift over the last year or so, making them look less like the poor neighbour and more like other shops, and the price rises seem to have corresponded with those changes. They are not doing themselves any favours – most people now are savvy shoppers, thanks to the internet. Surely it is better to keep the prices down and sell more, after all, the stock keeps arriving and most of the staff are unpaid.

By the way, what a great paper the MT is, the content is informative, interesting and varied, and all for free! Keep up the good work!

Gillian Tesseyman, Knaresborough