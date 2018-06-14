Mid summer evening musical delights

A new series of summer concerts by some of the most famous names in music are set for this summer in some amazing outdoor locations. With artisan food, craft gins, real ale and so much more, there’s no better way to spend a mid-summer’s eve!

Summer House Sounds will see Tom Jones, Il Divo with guest Michael Ball, Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC, Madness and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra visit stately homes across England throughout July.

Tom Jones has been a firm favourite since the 1960s and is arguably just as popular now as he was when The Green, Green, Grass of Home topped the charts. An acclaimed live performer, he has gone from strength to strength in recent years and collaborations with Jules Holland, Robbie Williams and Wycliffe Jean proved hugely successful. At 74 and after 50 years in the business, Tom achieved some of his best accolades for his two most recent albums, Spirit in The Room and Praise & Blame.

FRI 06 JUL 19:30

Euston Park

Thetford FRI 13 JUL 19:30

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick SUN 08 JUL 19:30

Englefield House

Reading WED 18 JUL 19:30

Stansted Park

Chichester THU 12 JUL 19:30

Ragley Hall

Alcester SUN 22 JUL 19:30

Belvoir Castle

Grantham

Il Divo – American tenor David Miller, popular French singer Sébastien Izambard, Swiss tenor Urs Buhler, and Spanish baritone Carlos Marin – have made classical songs popular with old and young alike. Using their fabulous voices they put a new twist on pop songs and old favourites. For these performances, the hugely popular Michael Ball will join them on stage. With their collective exceptional voices, they bring a unique style to some of the best-known songs.

THU 05 JUL 19:30

Euston Park

Thetford SUN 15 JUL 19:30

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick SAT 07 JUL 19:30

Englefield House

Reading TUE 17 JUL 19:30

Stansted Park

Chichester SAT 14 JUL 19:30

Ragley Hall

Alcester FRI 20 JUL 19:30

Belvoir Castle

Grantham

Nile Rogers is world famous as a collaborator, producer, song writer and performer, and as the front man of band CHIC. Formed in 1977, CHIC had a string of classic hits such as Le Freak and Everybody Dance and since then Nile has had a prolific and varied collaborative career with many of the top names in the music industry.

WED 11 JUL 19:30

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick THU 19 JUL 19:30

Belvoir Castle

Grantham

Madness are firmly established as one of the UK’s favourite bands with hits like Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and House of Fun. As popular now as they were in the 1970s and 1980s, their concerts always attract a loyal following and bring a huge amount of joy to the stage as well as their incredible sound.

FRI 06 JUL 19:30

Englefield House

Reading FRI 13 JUL 19:30

Ragley Hall

Alcester SAT 07 JUL 19:30

Euston Park

Thetford SAT 14 JUL 19:30

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick

Pete Tong brings club music and classical instrumentation together for an unforgettable evening. Having put together this incredible dance party that features the 60-piece Heritage Orchestra, conductor Jules Buckley, lots of synths and special guests singers. Not to be missed!

SAT 21 JUL 2018 19:30

Belvoir Castle

Grantham

