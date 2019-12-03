Brits need cosy vibe to beat the winter blues

Almost half of UK over-55s have suffered from at least one of the symptoms of SAD – according to a new study.

AO.com has quizzed UK adults for their views and experiences of the winter months and created a cosy guide to make us feel better when the cold hits.

The survey found that a large proportion of the population suffers from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – a form of depression brought on by the seasons and, most typically, the darker, colder winter months.

Its survey showed that 47.5% of over-55s have suffered at least one of the symptoms of SAD in the winter – despite the fact that only 30% of people actually realise that they do have SAD.

The survey also found that:

Over-55s are most likely to say they dislike the cold winter weather. 48% of this category say this is the worst thing about winter, compared to just 24% of 25-34s.

Half of over-55s dislike dark nights in the winter – compared to 20% of 16-24s.

Almost one in seven over-55s (13.6%) even say that Christmas is the worst thing about winter.

Explore AO.com’s findings – and find out what makes us cosy – in the infographic below.