Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 7th January 2019

Regular alcohol intake, of the moderate sort, improves the quality of life in middle-aged adults declares research findings investigating the link between alcohol consumption and health.

Canadians aged over-50 were the subjects of this particular wine-is-good-for-you-study with many showing both ‘stable patterns of alcohol consumption’ and high scores on the Health Utilities Index: it seems if you want good memory, dexterity and mobility then drink a couple of glasses of wine every day.

But you’ll be doing that already won’t you? Because you’ll just be following the advice of all those other wine research boffins who found if you want to lower your risk of a heart attack then drink red wine.

Red wine is rich in chemicals called polyphenols. Research has shown that these compounds expand your blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow. They also fight hardening of your arteries, the major contributor to heart disease.

To get the best effect we need to be on the look out for reds high in tannin. If, like me, you’re not a great fan of tongue-curling tannin, then ‘decant’ the wine before drinking – slosh it into a jug to mix in air and reduce the stewed-tea taste.

The news gets even better if you’re a woman because those glasses of red will keep you slim as you get older (in that particular study 40% of the alcohol abstainers became over-weight or obese).

It seems the women in the study who scoffed wine had little room left for scoffing food, so their overall calorie intake did not go up very much.

Unfortunately the scientists believe the findings may not apply to men. When men drink they tend not to substitute wine for food but consume both.

PG Wine Reviews

4 Winemakers Malbec 2018, Argentina

£6 Co-op

Jammy cherry and plum flavours.

Organic Prosecco Extra Dry

£7.99 Lidl

More to this than the usual lightly flavoured Proseccos – expect honey and almond flavours.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Chianti Classico 2015, Italy

£8 Sainsbury’s (down from £9 until January 15)

More than just jammy flavours, a Chianti that’s a few years old can delivery more for the tastebuds with cocoa, cherry and herby marjoram flavours. Worth the money.

Co-op Irresistible Italian Gavi 2017, white

£8.50 Co-op

Floral aromas and flavours, plus pear and apple. A little expensive at £8.50 but still a nice wine.

Vino Nobile di Montepuliciano Reserva 2013, Italy

£9.99 Lidl

A hefty bottle reveals a light wine with flavours of cooked plum, chocolate cake and liquorice.

