Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 12th March 2018

Drinking a couple of glasses of red wine every day isn’t just enjoyable, it could also save your life. Red wine is rich in a chemical called resveratrol. Research has shown that this compound reduces dangerous inflammations such as appendicitis and peritonitis. And while each glass of vino is being emptied you’re also reducing your risk of dementia.

An American study suggests that older people who drink moderate amounts of alcohol may have a lower risk of dementia. Researchers found people who consumed between eight and 14 alcoholic drinks a week had a lower risk of the disease than the general population – up to a 37% lower risk.

Why a moderate amount of alcohol helps keep our brains in order is not clear.

Animal studies have shown that low amounts of alcohol stimulate the release of acetylcholine, a chemical in the brain that is important in memory.

Now that scientists have uncorked wine’s secrets look out for a host of new treatments for our human diseases.

PG Wine Reviews

Earth’s Essence Shiraz 2017, South Africa

£6.99 Aldi

Flavours of concentrated blackcurrant juice and damson with a woody edge.

Co-op Irresistible Fairtrade Argentinean Malbec 2015

£7.49 Co-op

Flavours and aromas of milk chocolate cake with a bit of plum.

Wild Thing Spanish Organic Merlot

£7.99 Vintage Roots

A smooth and light red that matches well to informal foods like pizza.

Fairtrade and Organic Coteaux Les Cedres 2014, Lebanon

£11.99 Co-op

An interesting wine from an interesting location. Flavours of chocolate and violets with quite a bit of coffee grounds thrown in – which does flatten the flavour some what.

Ortas Tradition Rasteau 2016, Cotes du Rhone

£14.50 Oxford Wine Company

A smooth and fruity red with flavours of creamy plum and cherry.

