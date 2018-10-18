A ‘no pills’ option for aches and pains

Mature Times reviews Deep Relief

As we get older, many of us suffer more and more from aches and pains. The general grind of life can lead to back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches or strains and sprains.

For some of these conditions, a bit if rest and relaxation, a warm bath or a massage could well provide sufficient relief, but if not, it can be difficult to find a treatment that really does the trick, especially if you would rather avoid taking oral painkillers that may cause unwanted side-effects.

For example, some people don’t like to, or can’t, take ibuprofen orally because it can cause mild stomach-related side effects such as indigestion or heartburn.

Topical pain relief treatments offer a ‘pain relief without pills’ option, so you don’t have to worry about any gastric glitches.

Deep Relief Anti-inflammatory Gel and Deep Relief Joint Pain Gel claim to be the only anti-inflammatory gels in the UK which contain the two painkilling ingredients, Ibuprofen and Levomenthol.

NSAIDs stand for Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs. A “topical” NSAID analgesic treatment is a pain relieving gel, cream, patch or spray that is applied directly to the painful part of the body.

Deep Relief Anti-inflammatory Gel and Deep Relief Joint Pain Gel are topical NSAIDs pain and inflammation relief treatments designed for targeted use directly on the skin.

Deep Relief Anti-inflammatory Gel is recommended for the effective relief from back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches, pains and swellings such as strains, sprains and sport injuries.

Deep Relief Joint Pain Gel is also suitable for the relief from pain associated with non-serious arthritic conditions.

We used it to soothe general muscle aches and found it really made a difference, particularly when pain was a problem at night. The gel not only helps relieve discomfort, but also has a soothing effect.

All in all, if you suffer from mild aches and pains, it’s well worth keeping some Deep Relief in the bathroom cabinet.

Always consult your pharmacist or GP for advice to establish the best and safest treatment for your condition.