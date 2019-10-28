A letter from Ms B. McQuillan – Cash

Your article on cash highlighted risks to vulnerable people.

In my area Costcutter have had a Link machine for some years that charges a high amount. This is a poor area with vulnerable people and the other shops all take cash only. About a year ago one of those shops installed a “free” cash machine which was obviously very welcome, and much used mainly by pedestrians. However the Tory council decided it was causing parking problems – I’d never seen a car parked there! It was out of action for some time while the process of that objection went through and eventually was put inside the shop. Of course, with their “allowance/salary” often a second income there aren’t poor councillors!

Ms B. McQuillan, Halesowen