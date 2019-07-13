A letter from Matthew Misiak – Climate Change

I applaud your delving into the complex issue of climate change and encouraging readers to reduce the impact of their lifestyles. However, some misconceptions must be addressed to communicate the urgency of the issue.

The UK’s self-congratulatory carbon emission reductions are largely the result of “creative accounting”. They do not include the energy used in all our imported products and foodstuffs, so much of our carbon footprint is off-shored to other parts of the world we depend on. Aviation is also conveniently not included, but is a massive contributor to emissions, and in the UK the industry receives generous tax breaks. You did not include “avoid flying” in your recommendations, perhaps as it is a luxury too precious to challenge. Personal lifestyle changes in food, heating and driving are quickly cancelled out by a couple of European flights annually.

Personal lifestyle changes and polite campaigning within the rigged economic system are not enough to avert disaster. Increasing numbers of people are joining a mass mobilisation to press government for the deep, rapid system change needed. I encourage readers to join local action groups or at least write to their MP demanding ambitious changes, as this is the only chance to bequeath a liveable world to our descendants.

Matthew Misiak, Conwy