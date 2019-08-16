You failed to mention the devastating effects on climate change that fossil fuel shale gas fracking has. Here in Lancashire we’ve had tens of thousands of gallons of cancerous and radioactive substances such as acrylamide, total alkalinity, carbon 13, isotopes in methane gas and carbon dioxide poured into the earth which can never be retrieved, percolating underground upwards and downwards for many miles with danger to the aquifer.

We have had 57 man made earthquakes to date and 30 tonnes of methane gas dispelled into the atmosphere in one day. Shale gas fracking is worse than plastic pollution as it affects the earth, the water and the air, which is why Lancashire County Council on behalf of all the residents want it banning.

Mr D. Barker, Poulton