A letter from Avis Robrow – TV Licences

Thank you for opening up this item because I was on the point of writing to the BBC about this very matter. But I think that rather than a trickle of letters it would be better to have a mountain to throw to the BBC!

I am single; have never married. Consequently I seem to lose out (as do many more single people) on many things. So I am overjoyed that Mature Times has taken the trouble on my behalf to plead with the BBC that not all singles of 75 and over are rich!

Please do all you can to ensure the licence remains free for all and every 75’s and over. Thank you for taking up the cudgels on our behalf.

Avis Robrow, London