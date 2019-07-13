A letter from Stephen Miller – Political Correctness

I read with interest, and some amusement, the letter from Len Newton in June’s issue, “Are we too PC!” I say that yes, but are PC (Past Caring).

For me, here in the UK, the authorities have gone out of their way to foist upon us all of the most ridiculous aspects of PC (Political Correctness). People with too much time on their hands, in turn waste our valuable time, deciding what is, or is not, PC.

How long will it be before many words in daily use, following in the vein of Mr Newton’s letter, are deemed as being “Non-PC?” MENstruation, MENopause, MANikin, MANhood, MENtal illness, etc.

The powers that be, will try and “Out PC,” each other, to our detriment. Before we get past it, let’s stop it.

Stephen Miller