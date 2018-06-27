A letter from Jeffrey Ridley – The Commonwealth

A friend of mine gave me a copy of your Mature Times this month knowing I have an interest in The Commonwealth Charter. I was very pleased to see your article and its discussion, and I support Peter Osborne’s views. In civil societies today across the globe enrichment ‘ …of minds and cultures’ can only be good if not a must. In my role as an academic I often ask groups if they know of The Charter and its objectives but always receive negative replies. As a country and member of the Commonwealth we have done little to promote its existence in our civil society. Yet its objectives can be seen in all its values and laws.

Congratulations for bringing the Charter to the attention of your readers.

Jeffrey Ridley, Visiting Professor of Corporate Governance Assurance, University of Lincoln