A letter from H. Thomas – England is not my nation

I was glad to see your recent edition bearing the headline “Loneliness, the blight on our nation” but I was disappointed when I read on: it was not my nation – Wales.

And that reminded me of when I served over four years in the R.A.F during the war: Vera Lynn and others belting out “There’ll always be an England” when, as it happened on several stations on which I served, my fellows came from Scotland, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Australia and other countries other than England.

So will you kindly bear in mind that some of us are sensitive about such things.

H. Thomas, Abergavenny