A letter from Colin Lester – There But Not There

In the comment section under the heading ‘There But Not There‘, you say “members of the public are able to buy their own 10 inch versions” but you didn’t say where they can be bought from. The non-profit local history group in my village is making a book about the men listed on the war memorials in four villages, and a “ghostly figure” could be useful in a display we are making for a regional show. Please let me know where I could buy one and how much they are.

Colin Lester

Colin please see the article on page 13 of this edition which gives you all the information you need or view the article on our website. Ed.