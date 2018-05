Can I add to your article in ‘Mature Times’ April 2018.

The Royal British Legion are also selling WW1 Tommies which look the same but which are called ‘Silent Soldiers’. The RBL ones are 6 foot high and made of black weatherproof Dibond, they can be free standing or attached to a wall. The base panel reads ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’. These can also be seen all around the country in places such as the Tower of London etc.

Barbara Fielder, Sidcup