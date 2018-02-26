Letters from Colin Bullen and Peter Cliff – Brexit

In answer to your query as to what one should spent the £39 billion being offered by the government to the EU I would first say that no such offer should be made, as all the other major trading powers buy from and sell to the EU without the requirement to pay them for the privilege. However, to address the specific question, I would spend half on improving the NHS, particularly aiming at reducing waiting times, and the rest on the armed forces as, no matter however successful one might be in providing decent social services, these would mean little if we were to fall victim to aggression in an increasingly dangerous world.

Colin Bullen, Tonbridge

I would reluctantly spend £39bn to be rid of the EU bully-boys; after all it is only just over twice what they take from us in two years – at present. Admittedly they generously return some to us, but they decide what it is spent on and subject to their conditions. It is understandable they want us to remain, we being the second highest contributors to their unaudited accounts.

Peter Cliff