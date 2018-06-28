A letter from M. J. Warner – Brexit

I am writing in response to the letter you published in your May issue, from Mr Stones.

Many EU nationals have registered with the Home Office to be informed of their status, as a result of the UK deciding to leave the EU. Those registered have received thanks from the Prime Minister for their valuable contributions to the life and wellbeing of this country; they include doctors, nurses, teachers, hotel workers, farm workers etc.

When the UK leaves the EU, will these EU nationals suddenly become British and as Mr Stones says make leaving a success?

M. J. Warner, Beaminster