Are you missing out on benefits?

As you get older, your health and circumstances may well be changing and it may be that you have become eligible to receive benefits. If you find the thought of trawling through information and forms daunting, you are not alone and there is help available. Independent Age offer an online Benefit Checker to help make sure you don’t miss out.

Do any of the following statements apply to you?

I’m on a low income

I have a long-term illness or disability

I need help with personal care tasks such as washing, dressing and eating

I care for someone with a disability

If so, you may be eligible for extra money every week. Even if you think you’re getting everything you’re entitled to, it’s worth checking. Just enter your details and the Independent Age Benefit Checker will tell you what you could get.

To access it, visit: www.independentage.org/information/money/benefits/benefit-checker