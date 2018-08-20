Could you be eligible for a council tax reduction?

Could you be eligible for a council tax reduction?

Council tax has increased across most of England. Make sure you aren’t paying more than you need to, warns charity, Independent Age.

You may be eligible for support, for example:

  • if you’re on Guarantee Pension Credit, you may get your council tax paid in full
  • if you’re on a low income, you may be eligible for council tax support from your council
  • if you live alone, you’re entitled to a 25% discount on your council tax bill
  • if your home has been adapted or is larger than it would otherwise be because someone with a disability lives there, you may get a reduction on your bill
  • if your home is empty, you may not have to pay
    council tax
  • if you live with someone on a low income who isn’t your partner, you may be eligible for a discount on your bill called a Second Adult Rebate.

For more information, visit the Independent Age website, at: www.independentage.org/ or call 0800 319 6789 and arrange to speak to one of their advisers. You can call the helpline, Mon to Fri 8.30am to 6.30pm and Sat 9am to 1pm.

Tags: , , , , ,
67 views 0 likes Aug 20, 2018 MONEY, PENSIONS, PROPERTY, SLIDER Share
markbendle

About markbendle

Related Posts