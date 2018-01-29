Brexit – the final cost!

So Prime Minister Theresa May has finally succeeded in agreeing the terms of our so-called Brexit ‘divorce bill’, allowing negotiations in Brussels to move onto the next stage, which may well cost us more money! Perhaps I’m being a little cynical, but in any case, £39bn is an awful lot of money!

This all got me thinking. What would £39bn buy us in today’s world? Here are just a few of the things we could do with that money:

Buy 21st Century Fox from Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, as Disney has recently agreed to do. Although the sale of 21st Century Fox means that Mr Murdoch will have no further influence on the Sky TV network, unfortunately it’s not the same for his UK media titles. They will not be included in the deal and so sadly we will still have Mr Murdoch controlling a significant amount of the print media in this country.

Commission 6 more brand new aircraft carriers like the new HMS Queen Elizabeth and still have £1.8bn in change. At least that would hopefully be enough to fix all the leaks!

Build 28 bridges across the Firth of Forth – just like the new Queensferry Crossing – and again have money to spare.

Increase the state pension by a massive 42% for all pensioners. I’m sure that would make a difference to many lives.

Those same politicians who are arguing over Brexit could renovate both Houses of Parliament more than six times over.

Build another 55 skyscrapers the size of The Shard in London.’

Fix many of the problems we see in our National Health Service, Social Care Services and in the public sector in general.

What would you do with the £39bn? Write to us and let us know.