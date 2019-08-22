A letter from Mrs C. Simmons – Millenials

I disagree that pensioners are better off than Millennials as you call them, I am a pensioner and I can tell you now I don’t get anywhere near £390 pension and I do not know anyone that does. I have never been well off. I have had to take cleaning jobs and various other jobs when my children were little to make ends meet. We didn’t have anywhere near the amount of help that these young ones get these days we had to make do and mend as the saying goes. That’s the problem these days they want everything handed to them on a plate I couldn’t buy my house until I was in my 50s and then I only managed because I had a big discount as it was a council house and I had been a tenant for over 20 years so I totally disagree with your piece in the paper what do you spend your money on.

Mrs C. Simmons, Halifax