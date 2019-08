I’m disgusted that I will no longer qualify for free T.V. licences, I’m 76 and have continuously paid the full fee for at least 50 years, albeit being a profoundly deaf person – having no access to the free BBC radio service, therefore my only way of gaining information whether it be news, weather reports etc is from my home TV only! I had to wait many years for subtitles to appear too!

Peter Danzig, Watford