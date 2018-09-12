Keeping your car healthy this season

Anyone who purchases a new or used car has every intention of maintaining it to get the most out of it. Amongst other things, this means keeping your vehicle in a drivable condition. Yet, many owners don’t take the necessary measures to maximise their vehicle’s lifespan and as a result, they encounter mechanical problems that could have been avoided.

So, what exactly needs to be done to ensure your car remains road ready for the longest time possible? Below we have put together some suggestions for promoting good car health.

Check your owner’s manual

One of the most important pieces of equipment in your vehicle is the owner’s manual, full of make and model specific information. Here you can find the answers to any questions you have about your vehicle. Ideal if you think you have a problem with your car.

Have your vehicle serviced and put through an MOT

Regularly servicing your car can help identify potential problems before they become real ones. Essential checks are carried out to ensure critical vehicle components don’t let you down when you need them the most.

Your car must be legally put through an annual MOT test check to ensure that it meets the road safety and environmental standards. You get an MOT if your vehicle is:

In the third anniversary of its registration

The anniversary of its last MOT, if its over 3 years

Between now and October 14, you can get an MOT from Halfords Autocentre for absolutely nothing! All you have to do it purchase something from one of their retail stores and you will receive a free MOT for a to redeem over 13 months. A great way to keep your car in good condition.

Change your driving habits

If you want to minimise the wear and tear on your vehicle, you need to change your driving habits. This includes slowing down for speed bumps and avoid driving at excessive speeds. What many people don’t realise is that various components within your vehicle can sustain more wear and tear at higher speeds and, over time, this can cause mechanical ageing.

Change your oil

If you’re unsure how often you should change the oil in your car, the answer should be in the owner’s manual we talked about earlier. For most parts, however, cars can usually get away with an oil change every six months or 5,000 miles – although, if you spend a lot of time in stop and start traffic or tough driving conditions regularly – it needs to be changed sooner.

Change your engines air filter

Bear in mind that if you’re driving in harsh conditions, such as dirt roads, it will clog up your air filter quite quickly, therefore, you’ll need to consider a replacement. Your air filter prevents harmful debris from entering your engine, so it’s important to keep it clean and clear.