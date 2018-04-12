Celebrate St George’s Day with English Heritage

English Heritage have a whole host of exciting events in honour of St George’s Day, 2018. Witness a legend unfold as St George prepares for battle against his greatest foe; cheer the knight on as his sword crosses the fearsome flames of the dragon and then discover for yourself how he sharpened his skills with our schools for young aspiring sirs across the country. And don’t miss Wrest Park’s epic St George’s Festival – the grandest celebration in the country.

Events

St George’s Festival: Sat 21 – Sun 22 April, Wrest Park, Bedfordshire

£17.90 adult | £16.10 concession | £10.70 child | £46.50 family

Two-day ticket prices: £24.40 adult | £22.10 concession | £15 child | £63.70 family

Experience an energetic retelling of the story of England at the country’s biggest St George’s Day celebration; gasp as the lances shatter in the medieval joust, marvel as feathers fly in the falconry and chortle at the cheeky jester. Meet a roaming monarch or two and watch fearsome fellows battle it out with club and shield in the Clash of Romans.

There’s plenty for kids to do with have-a-go circus skills, knight school and arts and crafts, to name but a few. The undeniable highlight is England’s most legendary battle – watch as the gallant St George takes on his fiery nemesis in the ultimate showdown. Wander medieval encampments to see, smell and hear what life was like for people hundreds of years ago and join us as we demonstrate everything quintessentially English to celebrate England’s patron saint in one glorious weekend.

St George’s Day: Sat 21 – Sun 22 April, Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire

£12.80 adult | £11.50 concession | £7.70 child | £33.30 family

Witness a stand-off like no other as St George comes face to face with his arch nemesis in England’s most legendary clash. Enjoy medieval music, side-splitting storytelling and of course the big battle itself. Mini knights can pick a sword and advance in the children’s battle drill as St George himself teaches you the art of dragon slaying. Impress the patron saint enough, and you could find yourself at a knighting ceremony.

The Tale of St George: Sat 21 – Sun 22 April, Richmond Castle, North Yorkshire

£6.20 adult | £5.60 concession | £3.70 child | £16.10 family

Join us as we celebrate St George’s Day at Norman stronghold, Richmond Castle. Bring the whole family along to watch a show about the man behind the legend and youngsters can sharpen up their sparring skills with our sword school sessions.

St George’s Pageant: Sat 21 – Sun 22 April, Warkworth Castle and Hermitage, Northumberland

£6.80 adult | £6.10 concession | £4.10 child | £17.70 family

Experience St George’s Day the medieval way at Warkworth Castle, favourite home of the powerful Percy family. Join townsfolk, musicians and nobles as they celebrate with combat displays and music performances. Meet the mysterious knight in his shining armour and keep an eye out for his famous foe, the dragon…

St George and the Dragon: Sat 21 – Sun 22 April, Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Cheshire

£8.90 adult | £8.05 concession | £5.35 child | £23.15 family

Dragon slayers wanted! Discover the legend of St George, patron saint of England, as his story comes to life in the castle grounds. Bring the whole family to celebrate the great hero – junior knights will love the hands-on fun and history hunters of every age will enjoy cheering on our champion as he battles the mighty dragon.