Celebrate Christmas in style

English Heritage is staging a number of traditional and wonderful events over the festive season, both indoors and out, that are guaranteed to get you into the Christmas spirit. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience England’s story in the most mesmerising of settings this yuletide as we celebrate the season with carols, gift fairs and a traditional Victorian Christmas with the jolly man himself.

Five of English Heritage’s most breath-taking historic sites will be transformed into sparkling, magical wonderlands. The Enchanted series of events will lead you along an enchanting garden trail into a magical wonderland as the historic places are bathed in dramatic illumination. Strings of lanterns laced through the boughs of trees, fairy lights twinkling behind leaves and special surprises will transport you into a dream-like version of the past.

Enchanted takes place Thursday to Saturday until 22nd December at: Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens, Northumberland; Brodsworth Hall and Gardens, South Yorkshire; Witley Court and Gardens, Worcestershire; Eltham Palace and Gardens, London, and Thursdays to Sundays, until 30th December at Audley End House and Gardens, Essex. £12 adult | £7.50 child | £31.60 family.

Take a trip back into our recent past and see how Christmas was celebrated during the Second World War at Dover Castle, Kent. Experience the recreated officers’ mess where soldiers would have gone to relax between duties and listen to tales of festivities at the Dover Castle Garrison. Help bake delicious Christmas treats on the ration, get into the festive spirit with lindy hop dancing and maybe even meet Father Christmas himself.

WWII Christmas at Dover Castle, Kent. Saturdays and Sundays until 16th December. £20 adult | £18 concession | £12 child | £50 family.

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Bolsover Castle this Christmas. Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the yuletide decorations in this fairy-tale Stuart mansion, former home to the exuberant nobleman William Cavendish.

An Audience with Father Christmas, Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire. Saturdays and Sundays until 23rd December. £11.30 adult | £10.20 concession | £7.80 child | £29.40 family

Witness graceful hawks and glorious falcons in flight at Framlingham Castle, Suffolk, as expert falconers demonstrate the art of training, exercising and hunting with birds. Hear how food was caught for the Christmas dinner table whilst these amazing creatures swoop overhead at the castle where Mary I was proclaimed Queen.

Festive Falconry at Framlingham Castle, Suffolk. Thursday 27th & Friday 28th December. £11.80 adult | £10.60 concession | £7.10 child | £30.70 family.

For a full list of events, more information and to book tickets, please visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk