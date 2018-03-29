Easter entertainment with English Heritage

Step into a world of knights, monarchs, and even pirates, as English Heritage takes you on a journey to the best the past has to offer this Easter. Soak up the sights and sounds of medieval England, throw yourself into Victorian pastimes and create your very own model of Stonehenge with their events programme for all the family.

What’s on where?

National

Easter Adventure Quest: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April 21 sites around the country, including: Audley End in Essex, Brodsworth Hall in South Yorkshire, Eltham Palace in London, Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, and Wrest Park in Bedfordshire.

Stonehenge

Amazing Scene Machine: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April Stonehenge, Wiltshire (Advance). £17.50 adult £15.80 concession £10.50 child £45.50 family

Get animated with expert model maker and Aardman animator Jim Parkyn, who is bringing his fantastic Amazing Scene Machine to Stonehenge over Easter weekend! Join Jim as he invites families to create a Stonehenge inspired, prehistoric scene which will come to life before your very eyes!

North

Medieval Falconry: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April Rievaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire. £8.90 adult £8.00 concession £5.30 child £23.10 family

Be awed by the skills of expert falconers and discover the tales of priests, bishops and monks who broke their vows to go hawking, and hear how the abbey’s coffers were boosted by hunting with birds of prey.

South

Medieval Easter Weekend: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April Dover Castle, Kent. £20 adult £18 concession £12 child £50 family

Enter a realm of chivalry and cheer as you watch St George gallop into battle with the dragon, before being wowed by fire-eating jesters and storytellers.

Easter Fun: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April. Osborne, Isle of Wight £17.20 adult £15.50 concession £11.30 child £44.70 family

Emulate Queen Victoria’s family as you roll back the centuries for an Easter adventure with a twist. Follow in the footsteps of the royal children as you roam the beautiful grounds of Osborne, with a chocolate prize waiting at the end of the daffodil-lined trail.

East

Medieval Life: Fri 30 March – Mon 2 April Framlingham Castle, Suffolk. £9.50 adult £8.60 concession £5.70 child £24.70 family

Step back in time and see for yourself all that medieval England had to offer at the castle where Mary Tudor raised her troops amid the threat of Lady Jane Grey.

West

Pirates Ahoy!: Fri 30 March – Sun 15 April Pendennis Castle, Cornwall. £10.50 adult £9.50 concession £6.30 child £27.30 family

Set sail on a journey of discovery to unearth Pendennis’s piratical past, but beware you don’t end up walking the plank!

A Pirate’s Life: Mon 2 – Fri 6 April Dartmouth Castle, Devon. £6.80 adult £6.10 concession £4.10 child £17.70 family

Fancy your pirating skills as top-notch? Then come and hone your buccaneering abilities with hands-on fun and games in the impressive castle keep. Eye-patch and parrots optional.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter/