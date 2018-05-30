Alternatives to cigarettes for long-term smokers

Cigarettes are highly addictive and for long-term smokers, the thought of quitting for personal reasons or for health reasons can seem daunting – particularly with the number of side effects that long-term smokers can experience after quitting. However, there are a number of alternatives to cigarettes that long-term smokers can turn to in order to help them break the habit and reduce the health risks associated with the intake of tar and nicotine that cigarettes expose our bodies to.

E-Cigarettes

While there was a major uproar when e-cigarettes first began to be introduced to the public, e-cigarettes and vaping have now been endorsed by health experts after a long-term study of its effects on ex-smokers revealed that, despite containing nicotine, e-cigarettes are not as harmful as regular cigarettes. With the growth in popularity over recent years, a number of e-liquid flavours have become available to make e-cigarettes even more appealing for smokers, ex-smokers and non-smokers alike. Nicotine is the addictive component of a cigarette and switching to vaping can help to reduce reliance on cigarettes without cutting off the nicotine completely.

Nicotine Replacement Therapy

Nicotine replacement therapy is a medically approved method of individuals consuming nicotine without doing so through tobacco in cigarettes or chewing tobacco. This is a commonly used method chosen by smokers to help them quit and has a success rate of between 50 and 70 per cent. There are a number of different forms of nicotine replacement therapy including a patch, gum, nasal spray, inhalers and lozenges, and each smoker often finds a form that works best for them to help reduce their cravings.

Herbal Cigarettes

While this is not necessarily deemed as a safer alternative to regular cigarettes, it is possible to quit smoking by turning to herbal cigarettes. These cigarettes still expose you to particulates and carbon monoxide making it bad for your health, but these types of cigarettes are made from pure herbs without any tobacco and therefore no nicotine. Tar-free options are also available. If you are struggling with the psychological craving as a long-term smoker, then a herbal cigarette could be a short-term alternative as you aim to give up smoking. These herbal cigarettes can even provide relaxing entities when certain herbs such as lavender are included, but it is important to remember that this alternative does still pose a risk to health.

Hypnotherapy

If none of the above options work for you, then you may want to consider turning to a hypnotherapist. While many are sceptical of this technique, it is rumoured that thousands of smokers have used this particular method to some success. This is not available on the NHS and must be sought privately, with sessions starting at just under £200 on average. Nicotine cravings are often psychological as it only takes a few days for nicotine to actually leave the body. As a result, hypnosis can be used to help address this psychological craving – although this ‘out there’ technique is not always for everybody.