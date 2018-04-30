Why is the quality of UK care homes getting worse?

The proportion of care homes rated “inadequate” or “requires improvement” increased in one in five local authority areas in 2017. According to new analysis by Independent Age, the older people’s charity, a dramatic variation in the quality of care homes at a regional and local authority level, across England, continues to exist.

The North West is the worst performing region when it comes to the proportion of satisfactory care homes, while London and the East of England are the best performing regions.

In some areas, such as Tameside or Portsmouth, older people and their families continue to face little choice of quality care, with around one in two homes rated not good enough by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The main regional findings are:

The North West contains five of the eight worst performing English local authorities on care home quality, with more than one in four care homes across the region performing poorly.

The North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and the West Midlands are the worst performing regions of England for care home quality.

London, the East of England and the East midlands are the best performing regions for care home quality.

The new analysis is based on CQC inspections of care homes which rate homes as either ‘outstanding’, ‘Good’, ‘Requires improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’. The analysis regarded homes rated ‘Requires improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’ as being poor performers.

Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Independent Age, said:

“Older people and their families are still facing an unenviable choice between poor care homes in some parts of the country. While it is encouraging that there has been an overall improvement in quality, this masks persistent variation in the quality of care homes within each region of the country. The market simply does not seem to be able to drive the rapid improvement needed in many areas. While the government seems happy to deflect all decisions about social care into the vague promise of a green paper, local authorities are having to make difficult decisions now about care in their area. We urgently need both government and local authorities to demonstrate that they understand the reasons for this variation and that they have the ability to address it.”

Independent Age believes the drivers for care home quality variation includes factors such as low levels of funding by local authorities, low pay and difficulty recruiting staff, and the lack of a good support mechanism for improving care homes that are struggling. The care homes market is now valued at nearly £16 billion. however, social care is facing a £2.6 billion funding gap by 2019/20.

Independent Age offers a free advice guide, ‘How to find the right care home’. The guide looks at what to consider and essential questions like location and cost, what you want from a home and whether a care home is actually the best option. The guide is available to download for free or to order at www.independentage.org/care-home-guide.