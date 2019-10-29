Methodist Homes (MHA) is a national charity passionate about enabling people to live later life well. They create a safe and welcoming environment that allows all their residents to truly feel at home, while retaining a sense of independence.

With 90 care homes across the UK and over 75 years’ experience in caring for people in later life, they have the expertise and practical knowledge to ease a loved one’s transition into a care home. Each individual’s care plan is assessed and specifically tailored by a team of experienced professionals and their families to ensure residents receive care that’s right for them.

MHA have an unwavering commitment to providing quality care, with 90% of their care homes in

England inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) achieving a “good” or “outstanding” rating. They have been independently assessed as one of the best performing care providers by the “You Care” survey, with residents rating their overall satisfaction at 97%.

MHA care homes combine compassion with stimulation. They offer residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as weekly activity programmes and home cooked meals for all residents. Resident social interaction is aided by their “buddy system”, encouraging communication among residents and helping them make new friends.

All homes are supported by a dedicated chaplain, providing pastoral support and a listening ear to all, irrespective of faith or belief. Music therapy sessions are also readily available with award-winning therapists, to help reduce feelings of isolation and symptoms of dementia.

Find out more at www.mha.org.uk/care-homes or give us a call on 01332 296200