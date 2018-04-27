What is the best method to detect early stage prostate cancer?

The prostate gland and men

The prostate gland is found in front of the rectum and below the bladder. This gland plays a key role in urine control and it produces some of the fluid in semen. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. Regular testing is the best option so the cancer is diagnosed early before it spreads. When abnormal cells grow and multiply in the prostate, it leads to cancer.

Risk factors for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is a risk for all men. Up to 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with it. Prostate cancer cells are present in the prostate of about 80% of men aged 80 and above. Apart from being male, other risk factors are important.

Heredity. People whose family members have been diagnosed with prostate cancer are at a much higher risk. The risk doubles if it is a close family member like a father or brother. Men at the age of 40 should do a prostate cancer screening. The hereditary form is low and affects only 5% to 10% of recorded cases. If there are multiple family members with the disease, the risk increases much more significantly.

Age of individual. Age is the greatest risk factor of prostate cancer. It is more common in black men than in white men. The risk increases for blacks after the age of 40 and also if they have a family member who has been diagnosed. For white men, it is after the age of 50. Usually, the older the patient, the less aggressive the disease in the body. Nearly two-third of all prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in men over the age of 65.

Race. Black-American men (and also the ones in Europe) are diagnosed with prostate cancer 60% more than white-American men. African men who live in Africa have a lower rate of prostate cancer. Their risk factor increases only when they relocate to another continent. The reasons for the difference in prostate cancer between African men in America and Europe with white men is yet unknown.

Diet. Foods high in fat may be contributory factors. Countries with diets consisting of vegetables, rice, and other carbohydrates have a lower rate of prostate cancer. However, the disease is more common in countries with meals mainly of meat and dietary products.

Prostate cancer symptoms

The early stages do not usually have symptoms except common signs like: frequent urination both night and day, difficulty in maintaining or commencing urination, blood in urine, painful urination, difficulty in maintaining or achieving erection.

In advanced stages, there is bone pain and bone fractures. The cancer can also affect the spinal cord.

Treatment

Both early and advanced stages are treated differently. A patient should speak with a medical practitioner on which choice is best.