Win the story of your life

Have you ever thought about writing your own story, or that of a close family member, but either haven’t found the time or have found it tricky knowing where to start? If so, then the solution is now at hand.

Recordalife is an innovative, affordable and professional solution to making sure you can leave your treasured family story for posterity. All of us have stories of challenges we have met in life and interesting tales about the paths we have taken, our families and the places we have lived and worked. These memories should live on and having your true story documented is invaluable.

Recordalife uses a unique interview system, allowing you to tell your life story and have it professionally produced as a high quality, full colour hard-back book, complete with your own photos, an e-book and audio CD or MP3. Uniquely, the CDs and MP3s are of the author speaking in an interview, allowing future generations to not only read these life stories, but also to hear them in the author’s own voice.

Their friendly and experienced ‘Life Recorders’ will interview you in an informal way, either over the telephone or via Skype, and chat with you about your life story and family. This can be in multiple languages with English translation included in the printed book and e-book. The telephone or Skype interviews can be easily arranged from anywhere in the world. Allowing time for any necessary edits and professional proofreading, you can expect delivery of your Life Story Pack within a few weeks. This will be delivered in a beautiful presentation box by a tracked delivery service.

Recordalife’s MD is Mike Tapia, a member of the British Oral History Society, and the team are all experienced oral historians. You can be assured that confidentiality is their highest priority and they guarantee that all details will be kept confidential. The books and audio recordings will only be delivered to you or your delegated recipient(s) and will not be published or distributed in any other way.

For more information, full details of packages available and to read customer testimonials, please visit the website at: www.recordalife.com

