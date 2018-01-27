Meet the children who love learning first aid

Love is a strong word. But when the Red Cross spoke to a group of eight and nine year olds about a first aid session at their school, that word came up again and again.

When enthusiastic teaching assistant Anita Wylie joined the Breck Primary School, she made it her priority to introduce first aid learning into the classroom.

“I’m passionate about the importance of teaching this valuable life skill to children”, she explains.

“The Red Cross teaching resources make teaching first aid exciting and fun.”

Although first aid is not a compulsory part of the school curriculum, an overwhelming percentage of parents, teachers and pupils think it should be.

From watching videos to acting out scenarios, the pupils just loved getting involved.

“I like to do first aid because I love learning new ways to help people every day”, said pupil Lexie.

Putting skills into practice

Incredibly three quarters of the pupils have already put their new skills into practice by helping friends and family with small injuries like nosebleeds, burns and bleeding.

The British Red Cross is calling for first aid to be taught in schools and for more opportunities to be made available for people to learn first aid later in life as well.

