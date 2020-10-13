UK winter escapes to end 2020 in style

There’s no denying that 2020 has been a challenging year for many people from all walks of life, so it’s time to think about finishing the year with some positivity. What could be better than treating yourself to a winter escape right here in the UK to finish the year in style?

Whether you want to toast the New Year with a glass of bubbles, indulge in a pamper weekend, or enjoy the great outdoors and stargaze with a flask of hot chocolate – there are UK breaks to suit everyone.

In this article, we’re going to share our favourite ideas for finishing 2020 with a flourish.

Soak up coastal beauty

Yes, that’s right – the UK’s coast isn’t just for summer. In fact, there’s something quite magical about seaside towns and villages during winter. Think long, crisp walks on the beach (make sure you’re wrapped up warm) and coastal pubs waiting to welcome you with a crackling fire, delicious food and a glass of your favourite drop.

Whether you opt for a long weekend or a longer escape, you’ll be able to fill your lungs with sea air, relax and recharge in style at a coastal destination. There are many gastropubs offering luxurious, comfortable rooms to snuggle up in at these destinations – you’re sure to find something that fits your style.

Some of our favourite coastal spots include:

● North Norfolk

● Devon’s Jurassic Coast

● Cornwall

● Pembrokeshire

● Broadstairs, Kent

Opt for a countryside escape

Head for some gorgeous rolling hills, book into a beautiful boutique hotel, enjoy cosy bedding and a lay in followed by a delicious breakfast – sound perfect? Then a countryside retreat might be perfect for you. Slow the pace and go walking to explore quaint villages, hide out in an independent coffee shop with your holiday read and discover lovely places to dine in the evening.

If your 2020 has been hectic and unsettling, turning the volume down with a break such as this to end the year could just be the style of tonic you’re after.

Indulge in a spa break

If you’d like to crank up the relaxation a notch and hibernating from the winter chill is more your thing, then booking a spa break is the ideal way to wave goodbye to 2020. Gorgeous hotels with fabulous spa facilities regularly have offers on their services, so you’re bound to find something perfect for you. Check into your room, swiftly step into your slippers and throw on your robe and engage chill mode.

You can use the swimming pool, hot tub, relaxation areas, book in for a massage or treatment of your choice. If you really want to relax you can order room service for your evening meal so you can apply that face mask and sink into a bubble bath without worrying about getting dressed up for the restaurant.

Embrace the city lights

Does ending the year in style mean visiting a city and getting dressed up to sip cocktails and dine out somewhere special? Why not try a city break? Leave your worries behind and head to the bright lights of London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester or Liverpool and let your hair down.

Book into a stunning hotel or boutique accommodation, find somewhere to have your hair done and head out for an evening of laughter. Search for the best brunch spots the next day then see what else the city has to offer.

Whatever you choose to do with your 2020 winter escape, do it in style – embrace what the UK has to offer and toast to the new year.