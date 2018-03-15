Off the beaten path: 5 beautiful coastal walks in the UK

From seaside towns to rugged coastlines, in locations in the North, South and the West; the UK is full of beautiful walks for you to enjoy. After day full of exploring, enjoy a pub lunch and put your feet up by a warm fire in cosy seaside accommodation. Here are just five of the best coastal walks the UK has to offer.

White Cliffs of Dover, Kent

Instantly recognisable, the White Cliffs of Dover have played an iconic part in shaping our history – especially during WWII. It’s now a symbol of peace for many as they stand, gleaming white, looking proudly over the English Channel. Stunning in all weather conditions, stroll across the ridge to watch the ferry boats glide over the waves. With miles and miles of footpaths, there’s a wealth of flora and fauna to discover too. Take the dog on a long walk and enjoy the peaceful setting. There are even wheelchair friendly footpaths to various viewpoints out to sea.

Port Quin, North Cornwall

Beautiful coastal walks are easy to find in Cornwall. Stroll along the rugged coastlines, taking in the undisturbed views. Find peace in the picturesque coastline near Port Gaverne in the sweeping bay of Port Quin. You can take a stroll from the quaint, Port Isaac, which is just over an hour’s walk away. The area was once a busy fishing port, but is now secluded which has allowed the surrounding nature to flourish. The Port Quin area is also great for bird watching across the rolling hills.

Marloes Sands and Mere, Pembrokeshire

Along the Pembrokeshire coast you’ll find the soft, golden stretches of Marloes sands. Backed by sandstone cliffs, the cove is full of marine life with rolling waves and rock pools. Take a coastal stroll before venturing further inland to Marloes Mere. This, vast open plane of wetlands is the ideal place for a quiet walk in the fresh air. Spot the birds who use The Mere to breed and migrate to during the winter.

Robin Hood’s Bay: North Yorkshire

Found on the coastal edge of the North York Moors National Park, Robin Hood’s Bay is timeless. The steep cliffs, hang over the rugged beach with the traditional fishing village spanning to the cliff’s edge. If you fancy a challenge, walk from the quieter, Robin Hood’s Bay to the popular seaside resort of Whitby, which is just under seven miles away. There are both inland routes and footpaths along the scaling peninsular, where you can take in the views of the rolling waves.

Caithness, Dunnet Head

In the historic county of Caithness, take a stroll along Duncansby Head, in the most northerly part of the UK. See the sheer, towering cliffs with green flat tops and feel at one with the world. You’ll not find a more peaceful setting. Enjoy the isolation that comes with walking along the vast, open planes of the green land that contrasts against the deep blue of the water below. Stroll to Dunnet Head for beautiful views of the lighthouse looking out towards Orkney.