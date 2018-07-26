Step out by the seaside this summer with free Ramblers coastal walking routes

In celebration of summer and the opening of the latest stretch of the England Coast Path, the Ramblers is sharing a selection of fantastic walking routes with a sea view, along the stretches of the path that are already open.

The tenth section of the path to be completed will be officially opened by Natural England on Thursday 26th July, improving coastal access through South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Northumberland. The new 71km stretch from South Bents to Amble will link up with and existing stretch from North Gare to South Bents, giving 124km of continuous coastal access.

Tom Platt, Ramblers director of advocacy and engagement, said: “We are thrilled to see another stretch of the England Coast Path being completed, giving everyone the opportunity to explore this beautiful part of the coastline in the North East. As Britain’s walking charity, the Ramblers protect and expand the places where people love to walk, so we are delighted to be working with Natural England to help open up the coast so that everyone can enjoy the outdoors on foot.”

Until recently, a third of England’s coastline was inaccessible, but after years of campaigning by the Ramblers, work started on the England Coast Path in 2010. At 2,700 miles long, the path will stretch around the entire English coastline. Not only will this open up new paths, it will create new areas of open access land so people can freely explore dunes, cliff slopes and beaches, right up to the water’s edge.

Natural England has been working with landowners, local authorities and others to open up stretches of the path and Ramblers’ volunteers continue to work tirelessly, walking and surveying a swathe of coast and mapping out the best route for walkers.

Tom added: “When the England Coast Path is complete, it will undoubtedly be one of the finest walking trails in the world. But you don’t have to wait until it’s finished to start enjoying it. Why not head for the seaside while the sun is shining and try one of our Ramblers walking routes exploring some of the beautiful existing stretches of the path?”

To celebrate the latest milestone towards the completion of the England Coast Path, the Ramblers is sharing five downloadable walks, which each take in one of the completed sections of the path:

Holford, Somerset Coast & Northern Quantocks

This circular walk from Holford takes you down to the coast at Kilve before climbing to the top of the Quantocks and returning through a beautiful combe. The views on this route are spectacular.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail?routeUID=4177-Holford-Somerset-Coast-Northern-Quantocks

Jurassic Coast, Dorset

A fabulous circular walk from Osmington via White Horse Hill, Durdle Door, Swyre Head and White Nothe, taking in chalk downland with clear paths. Please note that there are some strenuous ascents and descents. http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail?routeUID=1838-Jurassic-Coast-Dorset

Sandwich to Dover along the Saxon Shore Way, Kent

This route from the historic town of Sandwich to the busy port of Dover makes for a satisfying day’s coastal walk, with lots of historical interest along the way.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail?routeUID=13040-Sandwich-to-Dover-along-the-Saxon-Shore-Way-Kent

Whitby, North Yorkshire

A lovely linear walk along the attractive and dramatic Cleveland Heritage Coast, from Whitby to Cloughton via Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar. This walk takes in Whitby Abbey and Ness Point, with great views out towards the bay.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail?routeUID=4711-Whitby-North-Yorkshire

Seaham, County Durham

Coal was once rife in County Durham, but the sea has slowly washed away the mining waste and the area’s coastline has been transformed into a breathtaking coastal route from Seaham to Crimdon.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail?routeUID=1843-Seaham-County-Durham

To access the routes for free, you need to register on the Ramblers website www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking.

These routes will be available to non-members to access and download until 31 August 2018.