I have been interested in the establishments praise and support for the suffragettes 100 years ago. It is a shame that the media of that day were not more supportive of the suffragettes courageous fight for justice at the time.

A sad comparison came into my mind that in a hundred years from now will the establishment and media of tomorrow be as supportive of today’s fights for justice yet remains safe in silence in support of blatant pro-establishment injustices of today.

Bob Chapman, Essex