Go for a walk about and discover some hidden gems

One of the greatest joys of heading out for a walk is the anticipation of what you might find on the way; a spectacular secret view, a hidden historical ruin or perfect picnic spot. The Ramblers have some fantastic new walking routes, featuring some incredible hidden gems to inspire people to head out for a walk. The Ramblers is the UKs largest walkers right’s charity working to protect and expand the places people love to walk and promote walking for health and pleasure.

Chief executive of the Ramblers, Vanessa Griffiths, said: “Anyone who loves walking will know it’s the best way to discover the world around you – it could be an amazing view, a quirky old building tucked down a side-street, or simply a great new walking route. We know lots of fantastic spots and want to share them with others.

“Each of these wonderful new routes we are sharing has a gem en route; some are more hidden than others, but all are undoubtedly worth the walk.”

Usually only available to members of the Ramblers, the following new walks have been kindly made available exclusively to MT readers until the 30th June!

Harpley Common, Norfolk.

Length: 4.5 miles. Walking time: 2 hours. Difficulty: Leisurely.

Walk through fields and woodlands, journeying through some of Norfolk’s archeological hidden gems.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail.aspx?routeUID=16287

Deep Dale and Monsal Dale, Derbyshire.

Length: 7.4 miles. Walking time: 4 hours. Difficulty: Moderate.

A varied circular walk in the White Peak with views of steep slopes awash with a dazzling yellow display of cowslips, orchids and flitting green hairstreaks.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail.aspx?routeUID=16319

Breamore Down Circular, Hampshire.

Length: 9 miles. Walking time: 5 hours. Difficulty: Moderate.

A walk so rich in historical and archaeological interest that it really is worth taking a full day to explore; there is so much to see.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail.aspx?routeUID=16337

Trellech, Monmouthshire.

Length: 7.75 miles. Walking time: 4 hours. Difficulty: Leisurely

Description: This circular walk that passes standing stones, with superb wildflowers and fine woodland high above the River Wye.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail.aspx?routeUID=16322

Exe Head, Exmoor.

Length: 7.5 miles. Walking time: 4 hours. Difficulty: Moderate

Wind your way up over the Exe Plain to the source of the River Exe then follow the river south across a stark and crumpled landscape, with one of the most exquisite views of Exmoor from a lonely moorland road.

http://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/routes-and-places-to-walk/about-ramblers-routes/route-detail.aspx?routeUID=16297

To find out more about The Ramblers and how to join, please visit: http://www.ramblers.org.uk/

All routes are available to download for free for MT Readers until 30th June by visiting: http://www.ramblers.org.uk/gemroutes