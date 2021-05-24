Tips For Taking Your Holiday To The Next Level

If somebody asked you what your dream holiday is, what would you say? Dine in an award-winning restaurant, arrive at your destination in a luxury vehicle, maybe even fly in a private jet and experience a bucket list activity that you have always dreamed of doing?

With covid having caused havoc to the travel industry, many people have had their holidays cancelled. But, by not being able to travel, maybe you have managed to save some extra money allowing you to really push the boat out now that you can travel again. Below we look into four ways you can upgrade your holiday and take it to the next level.

Dine in award-winning restaurants

If you are a foodie like a lot of people, then splashing out and booking an award-winning restaurant should be on your things to consider. Top restaurants can be expensive which is why sometimes you may choose to avoid them. That said, as you are taking your holiday to the next level, this option is a must. Why not look into what awards your destination offers and see the restaurants that are in your local area. Look out for Michelin awards, AA rosette or other awards that they may have.

Book an airport lounge

Every holiday starts when you arrive at the airport. This is when you get most excited and the realism sinks in that you are going away for a week or two. This is the perfect opportunity to add an extra level to your break away and make it even more fun. You can relax in soft lounge chairs away from the hustle and bustle of the main airport, enjoy a few glasses of bubbles and eat some great food. Be sure to check the price and book your flight through an app such as JetApp.

Book your excursions ahead of time

When you are going away, you will want to ensure you are organised with what you are doing. It is a good idea to book your excursions ahead of time to make sure that you can get tickets and do them without them being sold out. There are a host of excursions and experiences out there depending on where you can go and you can find VIP ones that really take it to the next level. You could do a moonlit boat ride with champagne, a picnic on the beach, or a private tour around the country you are visiting.

Get picked up via a luxury car from the airport

When you get to your holiday destination, why not be picked up in luxury? You could opt for something such as a convertible or a limo to get you from the airport and take you to your destination. There are many companies that offer this, it is a good idea to do your research and find out the best ones ahead of time.

These are just a few top tips for taking your holiday to the next level. By doing these, you will make your trip even better than you could have expected.